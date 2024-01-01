Man City ace Bernardo left delighted with Portugal win

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva was delighted with yesterday's Portugal win.

Portugal defeated Turkey 3-0 in their second Euros tie with Bernardo named man-of-the-match.

He said afterwards: "We are very happy about the three points and to have won the group. It is a step closer to our goal, a goal that is admittedly still far away, which is to try to win the tournament.

"Tonight we showed many good things and it was a very good effort from Portugal."

Bernardo struck on the day and continued: "It is immaterial whether it is my first goal in the EC or not. The important thing is that we won. We are guaranteed first place in the group and are ready for the playoffs. There is one more game of course but scoring, especially when you do it early, is good for confidence and to control the game.

"But we were very good on the pitch today. They pressed a lot but we managed to control the game, control their pressure and thus were able to control how dangerous they were. In the end we found spaces behind their back line and we are very happy with this victory.

"We have not developed much compared to the first and second games because they are completely different games but we feel that we are on the right track and are ready for the round of 16 even if we still have one game left in the group stage. But this one was very important because we won the group."