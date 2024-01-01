Allardyce raps Southgate over England role for Man City whiz Foden

Tribal Football
Ex-England manager Sam Allardyce has taken aim at current head coach Gareth Southgate's tactics.

The former Middlesbrough manager has come in for a lot of criticism due to England’s cautious playstyle.

While Southgate has led the country to a World Cup semi final and a Euro final, Allardyce believes his tactics are limited.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, he said: “I love watching Phil Foden. I’ve watched a lot of him at Manchester City and I truly believe that he was restricted in his role against Serbia.

"He wasn’t doing what he does for City, starting on the left and popping up in the centre, rotating his position. It seemed like he was made to stay wide on the left-hand side.

"When you see him at his best, he picks up the ball and can beat as many players as he wants. He plays with freedom at City, but he can’t seem to find that with England."

