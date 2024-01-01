Tribal Football
Foden intervenes as England teammates clash in training
England teammates Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier have clashed at training.

The Sun says Manchester City captain Walker and Newcastle skipper Trippier had to be separated as England training turned tense on Saturday.

It's stated the cause of the ruck came after Trippier took exception with something Walker said in the middle of the session.

Trippier began gesticulating towards Walker before City midfielder Phil Foden stepped in before things escalated.

England meet Slovenia later this week in their final Euros group game. A win would see them finish top of their group ahead of the round of 16.

