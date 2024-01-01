Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City captain Walker dismisses retirement talk

Man City captain Walker dismisses retirement talk
Man City captain Walker dismisses retirement talk
Man City captain Walker dismisses retirement talkAction Plus
England star Kyle Walker is a man with a new lease of life on the international stage.

The Manchester City defender felt as though his England days were over a couple of years ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has been persuaded by coach Gareth Southgate to continue and he is still a mainstay in the team at Euro 2024.

He stated to reporters: “I want to go as far as I can. To represent my country as many times as I have done … honestly, I never thought I’d do it once, so to do it for the amount of years I’ve done it, I have to say is a credit to myself. But I look at Pepe last night and he’s 41 playing for Portugal.

"So, they are the levels people are setting now - the likes of Luka Modric, people like that.

“These are people carrying on for top teams at a top level for a considerable amount of time. If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Mentions
EuroWalker KyleManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Man City skipper Walker happy for Guehi after England performance
Man City captain Walker: Grealish England axe was a shock
Allardyce raps Southgate over England role for Man City whiz Foden