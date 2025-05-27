Man arrested as Liverpool release statement after car drives into parade crowd

A man has been arrested after a car ploughed into celebrating Liverpool fans attending Monday's title parade.

During the latter stages of the celebrations, a vehicle on Water St in the Liverpool city centre drove into supporters with reports of multiple injuries.

The incident saw twenty people treated for injuries at the roadside, though did not need hospital treatment. Another 27 people were taken to hospital, four of whom are children. Two have suffered serious injuries, including one child.

Merseyside police say a 53 year-old male has been arrested. The incident isn't being treated as something connected to terrorism.

Statements from police and LFC

A police statement read: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784. Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have since released an official statement.

It read: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

"We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."