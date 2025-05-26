Man detained as car hits crowd of supporters at Liverpool parade

Police have confirmed a 53-year-old man from Merseyside has been detained after a car was driven into a crowd of celebrating fans during Liverpool's Premier League title parade.

The incident happened just after 18:00pm as thousands of fans lined the streets of Liverpool to celebrate their Premier League title victory.

A police spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

"The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

It remains unknown how many have been injured or even killed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper being kept up to date on the situation.