Liverpool battle Chelsea for Hugo Ekitike deal

Liverpool are reportedly willing to battle it out with Chelsea in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike in the upcoming transfer window.

The 22-year-old is a wanted man this summer, with several Premier League sides reported to be interested in his services.

Liverpool and Chelsea are understood to be the most involved with the striker as they both seek to bolster their attacking line ups.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arne Slot’s side see the Frenchman as the perfect alternative to Alexander Isak who is unlikely to leave Newcastle after their Champions League qualification.

The Premier League champions look set for a busy summer with a deal for Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz progressing.

Ekitike has enjoyed a breakout season in Germany, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in his 48 games across all competitions.