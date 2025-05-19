Mamardashvili sends emotional message to Valencia fans ahead of his move to Liverpool

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has waved goodbye to supporters ahead of his move to Liverpool this summer.

Mamardashvili will officially become a Liverpool player this summer, following his move from Valencia which was agreed last year. On Sunday, the Georgian finally played his last home game for the La Liga side in a 1-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao. The 24-year-old posted an emotional goodbye to supporters on Instagram who will sorely miss the young shot stopper.

"I don't know if I was the best, but I always gave my best," he began.

"Today is a very emotional and special day. A journey that began 4 years ago is coming to an end. I arrived as just a kid with no Spanish, but with a big dream. Since then, I've gone through tough days of growth and unforgettable moments.

"Now it's time to say goodbye. Thank you to everyone who stood by me during these 4 years.

"I believe I left a small story behind in Valencia. And I truly hope this club will always stay where it belongs — at the top.

"LOVE VALENCIA."

Although this was his final home game for Valencia, Mamardashvili will play one more time against Conference League finalists Real Betis on Friday night. The goalkeeper should wave goodbye to the away fans who make it to the game as the club aim for 3 points and a top half finish after missing out on European qualification.