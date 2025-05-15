Tribal Football
Villa chief Monchi eyeing cut-price Valencia defender Mosquera

Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is a target for Aston Villa.

The Birmingham Mail says the Spain U21 international is on the shopping list of Villa chief Monchi.

Mosquera has played a key role in Valencia's revival this season under coach Carlos Corberan, who has managed to guide the club away from the relegation zone since taking charge.

The 20 year-old is admired across Europe, though Monchi will push to bring him to England over the summer.

With just a year on his Valencia contract, Mosquera can leave the Mestalla for a knockdown €18m.

