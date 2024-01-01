Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd fullback situation gets worse
STAY OUT! Ineos BAN Sir Alex from Man Utd dressing room
Man Utd midfielder injured during international break ahead of Brentford clash
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost

Malacia on brink of Man Utd return

Malacia on brink of Man Utd return
Malacia on brink of Man Utd returnAction Plus
Manchester United could be in line for a huge boost on the injury front this season.

The Red Devils have been struggling at left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Dutch media outlet Voetbal International claims that Malacia could be closing in on a return.

The Red Devils are hopeful that Malacia will be able to play for the first team before the new year.

Whether he is able to regain his previous form is unclear, given he has been absent for almost two seasons.

Malacia had more than one operation on a knee issue, which seriously derailed his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalacia TyrellManchester United
Related Articles
Turkey coach Montella on Man Utd radar
Brentford boss Frank eases Man City, Man Utd rumours
Chelsea at war with Liverpool, Man Utd over academy scouting