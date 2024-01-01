Malacia on brink of Man Utd return

Manchester United could be in line for a huge boost on the injury front this season.

The Red Devils have been struggling at left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out.

However, Dutch media outlet Voetbal International claims that Malacia could be closing in on a return.

The Red Devils are hopeful that Malacia will be able to play for the first team before the new year.

Whether he is able to regain his previous form is unclear, given he has been absent for almost two seasons.

Malacia had more than one operation on a knee issue, which seriously derailed his career.