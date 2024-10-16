Chelsea at war with Liverpool, Man Utd over academy scouting

Tribal Football
Liverpool and Manchester United are banning Chelsea scouts from academy games.

The Athletic says United and Liverpool have acted after their scouts were blocked from Chelsea's academy games.

The decision is said to have been made by Chelsea after they lost Rio Ngumoha to Liverpool this year.

Premier League rules state opposition scouts can attend academy games. But it's suggested Chelsea have denied Liverpool and United access to their games at Cobham.

The three clubs have since held talks to find a solution, but no agreement has yet been reached.

