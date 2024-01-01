Tribal Football
Turkey coach Montella on Man Utd radar
Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella could be in line for a shock move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are still undecided about whether to stick with Erik ten Hag for the long term.

While he remains in place, Ten Hag is in serious danger of losing his job if the team loses more of its upcoming games.

Per Turkish journalist Salim Manav, there is a serious chance of Montella ending up at United.

The Italian, who turned 50 in June, has been in charge of the national side since September of last year.

While he is committed to Turkey, a move to United may be too good a chance to turn down.

