Makelele on Real Madrid exit: I knew Abramovich and Chelsea were fighting for me

Claude Makelele has no regrets leaving Real Madrid in 2011 for Chelsea.

The French great admits the passion of then Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had a big influence on the transfer.

Makelele recalled to AS: "Generally, you never leave Real Madrid because it's the best team in the world. The opportunity came to me because Roman fought for me to come to Chelsea.

"Yes, I spoke to him (Abramovich) and he convinced me, (Claudio) Ranieri too. He insisted, insisted and I realised that the club was fighting for me. That's why I decided to come to Chelsea, because they wanted me, they wanted me 100 percent. When I arrived, I gave 100 percent.

"I gave everything for the club. We formed an incredible team and people enjoyed watching us; not only the Chelsea fans, but also the Premier League enjoyed our game."