Zubimendi casts Arsenal doubts after admitting Xabi admiration

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has played down claims of an agreement to join Arsenal.

Arsenal are said to have struck terms to sign the La Real captain, though the move has been held up by Profit & Sustainability concerns.

However for his part, Zubimendi is insisting his future is wide open while he spends this week with the Spain squad.

Asked if he could yet remain in San Sebastian, the Spain international told Radio Nacional: "Of course there are options, but it's true that it seems like it's going to be a different, long summer, and I don't know how it will end.

"I don't think thinking about that right now is my priority. I'm here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, then I will."

Join Xabi at Real Madrid?

Zubimendi was also asked about moving to Real Madrid, where former La Real star Xabi Alonso, who is also a former Real Sociedad B coach, is now in charge.

He added, "I have always said that he was my idol and that for me it was lucky that he was able to coach me in the reserve team in a very important year.

"The following year I was already in the first team and, well, I don't like to talk about those hypotheses, I prefer to talk about the present, because I also think that it would be disrespectful to answer from the national team training camp and before facing such an important competition."