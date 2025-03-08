Tribal Football
Most Read
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Greenwood's switch to Jamaica "well underway" as he hopes for Man Utd reunion
Guardiola confirms Ake will be out for "10-11 weeks" and says his injury is "serious"
Como coach Cesc talks Dele Alli debut and big club interest

Mainoo willing to quit Man Utd - and England

Paul Vegas
Mainoo willing to quit Man Utd - and England
Mainoo willing to quit Man Utd - and EnglandAction Plus
Kobbie Mainoo is ready to quit Manchester United this summer.

The England midfielder has resisted United attempts to open talks about a new deal and now favours leaving for abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Guardian says Mainoo feels there's greater career opportunities beyond Old Trafford - and indeed the Premier League.

United chiefs remain hopeful of convincing Mainoo to stay, though will cash in this summer if the contract stand-off remains.

The England international, 20, remains one of the lowest paid senior players at United on £20,000-a-week.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMainoo KobbieManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd open Mainoo contract talks as agents set out demands
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?