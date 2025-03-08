Mainoo willing to quit Man Utd - and England

Kobbie Mainoo is ready to quit Manchester United this summer.

The England midfielder has resisted United attempts to open talks about a new deal and now favours leaving for abroad.

The Guardian says Mainoo feels there's greater career opportunities beyond Old Trafford - and indeed the Premier League.

United chiefs remain hopeful of convincing Mainoo to stay, though will cash in this summer if the contract stand-off remains.

The England international, 20, remains one of the lowest paid senior players at United on £20,000-a-week.