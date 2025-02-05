Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd management maintain stand on Mainoo, Garnacho futures
Manchester United remain open to selling Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the summer.

Both players were linked with moves in January, with Garnacho attracting interest from Napoli and Chelsea, while the Blues also considered a bid for Mainoo.

Despite staying at Old Trafford as the window closed, their futures remain uncertain.

According to The Guardian, United were willing to sell both players in January and will entertain offers again in the summer.

Club officials have already set their price tags, with Garnacho valued at around £70 million.

Mainoo is rated even higher, with United demanding more than £80 million for the young midfielder.

