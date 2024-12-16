Maguire gives Man Utd contract update: All the signs are positive at the moment

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has given a crucial update regarding his new contract at the club.

The Red Devils defender has just six months remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford and would be available to speak to any clubs interested in his services in just a few weeks on January 1st.

There is a club option in his deal to extend his deal by a further season and now the 31 year old has given a positive update which will please fans who have been impressed by the defender as she starts to earn his place back in the side under manager Ruben Amorim.

"Listen, I haven't really thought about it. I've still got this year to go, with an option in their hands.

"But, yeah, talks are ongoing and all the signs are positive at the moment. The chat that I'm having is really positive."