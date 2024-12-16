Amorim on stopping Man Utd line-up being leaked: I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says it is impossible to stop the team line-up from being leaked this season.

Amorim’s line-up for the Manchester derby was reported on nearly 24 hours before the match which has sparked debate about who is responsible for leaking the team news - which is clearly coming from inside the club.

However, the Portuguese head coach is not expecting the problem to be quickly resolved due to how club news spreads not just by word of mouth but online through multiple sources.

“I know that story,” Amorim said.

“I don’t know, I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club. The players talk with agents.

“I don’t know. You can talk with a friend, so it’s hard to know. It’s not a good thing. But let’s move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting XI.”