Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of pride
The Turkey midfieleder has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.
But he told Tuttosport: "I'm only at the beginning. I still have a lot to learn and there are many aspects of my game in which I want to grow and improve. Let's say that as a start it's not bad...
"Where do I see myself next year? On the pitch, giving everything to win with this shirt."
On Paul Scholes' compliments after the Champions League victory against Manchester City, Yildiz added: "Well, being appreciated by a champion like him, it can only be a pleasure.
"It's a source of pride, a great satisfaction, especially because the compliments came after an important victory like the one against Manchester City."
