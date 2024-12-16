Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Chelsea make midfield pair available for January
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes

Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of pride

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of pride
Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of prideAction Plus
Kenan Yildiz insists he sees his future with Juventus.

The Turkey midfieleder has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he told Tuttosport: "I'm only at the beginning. I still have a lot to learn and there are many aspects of my game in which I want to grow and improve. Let's say that as a start it's not bad...

"Where do I see myself next year? On the pitch, giving everything to win with this shirt."

On Paul Scholes' compliments after the Champions League victory against Manchester City, Yildiz added: "Well, being appreciated by a champion like him, it can only be a pleasure.

"It's a source of pride, a great satisfaction, especially because the compliments came after an important victory like the one against Manchester City."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Serie AYildiz KenanScholes PaulManchester UnitedJuventusManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Man City discussing shock Pogba push
Man Utd joined by four rivals as Juventus face Yildiz battle
Juventus midfielder Yildiz: We're excited facing Man City