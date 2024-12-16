Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of pride

Kenan Yildiz insists he sees his future with Juventus.

The Turkey midfieleder has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks.

But he told Tuttosport: "I'm only at the beginning. I still have a lot to learn and there are many aspects of my game in which I want to grow and improve. Let's say that as a start it's not bad...

"Where do I see myself next year? On the pitch, giving everything to win with this shirt."

On Paul Scholes' compliments after the Champions League victory against Manchester City, Yildiz added: "Well, being appreciated by a champion like him, it can only be a pleasure.

"It's a source of pride, a great satisfaction, especially because the compliments came after an important victory like the one against Manchester City."

