Madueke happy Chelsea form recognised by England

Noni Madueke is delighted his Chelsea form has been recognised by England caretaker coach Lee Carsley.

Madueke has earned a first call-up to the Three Lions this week.

He told talkSPORT: “I’m happy I got the call-up and am just eager to show everyone what I can do.

“This season, I just wanted to play as well as possible.

“What I am doing for Chelsea is what has got me here, trying to be direct and score goals.”