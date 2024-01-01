Chelsea winger Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad

Chelsea flier Noni Madueke is delighted to have joined up with the senior England squad.

The winger is in the form of his life and was pleased to get his maiden call-up.

Advertisement Advertisement

Interim boss Lee Carsley has given Madueke and other talents a chance to shine in UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

“In terms of England, I’m made up by it,” he stated to club media.

“It’s an honor and I’m blessed, I thank God for it. I can’t wait to link up with the boys.

“The manager called me about an hour or two before the England squad came out (in the afternoon) and broke the news to me. I was in my room, just relaxing preparing for the game, watching SWAT on Netflix, and Cars said I should give him a buzz. I did and he told me that I was in the squad. I was super happy about it.

“He knows my game and he’s a great manager, a great guy, so I’m looking forward to going and linking up for sure. A few of us that won the Under-21 Euros are going up, so it should be good. It should be really fun to see all the boys, just do our best and show everyone what we’re all about.”