Chelsea boss Maresca insists no need to discuss social media with Madueke

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca would not be drawn on Noni Madueke’s social media shenanigans.

The winger, who scored a hat trick in a 6-2 win over Wolves, had posted on Instagram criticizing the city of Wolverhampton in the build up to the match.

Asked about the issue, Maresca stated: “To be honest, I didn't know. They just mentioned to me now but I didn't know about Noni's social post. I can judge Noni's performance - it was fantastic. Not only the second-half but also the first-half, he was always one-v-one creating something.

"From day one I've said he is the kind of winger I really like. He is working really well for us. The best thing today from Noni was not his hat-trick but the way he defended. 90 minutes, that showed the right mentality that I'm demanding from the players.

"For Chris Nkunku; he played five minutes and was pressing everyone. Joao Felix was the same. If we want to build something important; then first of all we need the right mentality and that was very good."

Asked if he had to remind players about social media, he added: "I am the kind of person who trusts people. I think people are mature enough to know what is correct and not correct. In this case, I think Noni is mature enough to understand what he did, if it's correct or not correct."