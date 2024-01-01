Madueke adamant Chelsea criticism "exaggerrated"

Chelsea’s winger Noni Madueke has hailed new manager Enzo Maresca this week.

The attacker has spoken about the negative comments that are coming from outside regarding the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Madueke believes there are a lot of misconceptions about Chelsea and what it is like to play there at present.

He told talkSPORT: “Of course what you guys see on the outside is slightly exaggerated.

“Of course, in the building, it's a great place to be, to be around. But of course there's a lot of things going on with all the signings, the turnover and stuff.

“But as a football player your job is to perform on the pitch.

“You can't be looking at all the outside stuff, you have to zone in, try and play your best football when you're called upon.

“That's what I try and do."