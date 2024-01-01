Chelsea hat-trick hero Madueke: I want to apologise to the people of Wolverhampton

Chelsea hat-trick hero Noni Madueke was eager to apologise to the people of Wolverhampton after victory at Wolves.

Prior to kickoff, it emerged Madueke had made a post to social media describing the city as "s***", before deleting it.

After their 6-2 win at Molineux, he said: "I just want to apologise to everyone that I might have offended. It is just a human mistake, an accident. It wasn't meant to be out on my socials like that. I'm sure Wolverhampton is a nice town and I'm sorry.

"In terms of the boos I expected it but it is part of the game. You have to be able to play under that sort of pressure."

Madueke continued: "Today means a lot. I was really just trying to be clever and wait for the right moment. The system allows us to probe and probe and keep the possession higher up the pitch. Maybe in the first half it was a bit more end to end and then we gained control in the second half."

On his hat-trick, he added: "The first one was a bit lucky. Second one was all Cole Palmer, two brilliant passes, with the weight of pass I just had to step onto the ball and score. I'm made up for the hat-trick but more made up we won the game."