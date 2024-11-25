Maddison praises "relentless" Johnson at Tottenham after Man City victory

Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison has lavished praise on a fellow attacker.

The no.10, who scored twice in a 4-0 win over Manchester City, stated that Brennan Johnson's quality of being in the right place at the right time is a skill.

Many fans have pointed to Johnson’s “luck” at often being at the back post to convert simple chances into goals.

"Brennan's my best pal here, he's a great lad," said the 28-year-old Maddison to reporters post-game.

"He worked so hard for the team when he came on today. I was on at him a bit, he was on my side and, especially as we're getting a little bit tired towards the end and he's come on with fresh legs, I'm getting him to do the running that he needs to as we had to defend deep at times. He does it, he takes on info, he respects and listens.

"He's always there at the back stick and it's a skill. It's not luck that he gets so many tap-ins because he's relentless in his running and the awareness. When people score a lot of tap-ins, it's a skill I promise. People don't think that it is but you've got to be there to have the chances and he's always there.

"He scores that goal so many times at the back stick when he's in front of the defender, so credit to him and really happy."

