Guardiola confronts Man City crisis: The message to my players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has full trust in his players.

City are reeling after a fifth consecutive defeat on Saturday at home to Tottenham. The 0-4 humiliation coming just 48 hours after Guardiola had signed a new two-year contract.

The manager insists he and his players will find their way through this crisis.

“I trust more than ever with these players,” said Guardiola. “I think the squad, when all the squad is there, is exceptional, but the team is not ready here.

“It is a little bit the problem that we have in this period.

“But the team is really good and at the end of the season or whatever, of course, like I’m here and I want to be here, we will take the right decisions (for) what we have to do.

“I’ve been here as a football player. You have doubts.

“They want to win and they are desperate to do it well. They are not: ‘Ahh it doesn’t matter.’ Absolutely not.

“I see them every day in training sessions, how they were focused on Saturday in the locker room, in the warm-up and after the game and how they feel it.

“They want to do it well. But sometimes you have to accept it.”

The Catalan continued: “(A run like this) It’s not like we have been in for eight years, but I said before, sooner or later it should have happened.

“I know that people go: ‘Ahh you win again and again and again.’ But you have that (the recent results) for many reasons. Little details.

“They are little, little, little things to start wrong for the beginning of the season and it was getting worse, a little worse in situations and (people) say ‘No, the squad…’.

“The squad is really good when we are all together. It’s really, really good, but unfortunately now you have to face it.

“So, I cannot say anything. So, with that situation what do you have to do?

“Keep going my friends, keep going.

“We have done it in the past in terms of being not as bad as now in terms of results, but we have done it, and we face the situation, and we move forward.”

