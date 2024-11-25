Chris Ramsey exclusive: Spurs, QPR & Brighton's FA Cup final - pride in Walker success

Chris Ramsey is a highly respected figure in football, celebrated for his extensive contributions as both a player and coach. A former professional footballer, Ramsey played as a defender for clubs including Brighton & Hove Albion and Swindon Town during a career spanning the 1970s and 1980s.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned seamlessly into coaching, leaving a significant mark at various levels of the game.

Renowned for his focus on player development, Ramsey has worked with numerous clubs, including Queens Park Rangers, where he served as both head coach and technical director.

His pivotal role in youth development programs, particularly during his tenure at Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, cemented his reputation as a mentor and innovator in modern football coaching.

In an exclusive interview with Tribalfootball, Chris shared insights into his playing career, coaching journey, and reflections on the beautiful game.

Playing Career Highlights

Discussing his playing days, Chris reminisced about his best experiences:

“I would say my best experience was playing in the FA Cup final for Brighton against Manchester United. That would be the biggest moment for me. But during my time at Swindon, we had three promotions, which was absolutely fantastic. Promotions are the result of hard work throughout the season, so those times at Swindon were very precious for me.”

The 1983 FA Cup final, where Brighton faced Manchester United, stands out as a special moment in Chris’s career.

“We were the underdogs and had nothing to lose against a big team like Manchester United. In the league, we hadn’t had a very good season, so the whole experience was incredibly enjoyable. As a professional footballer, every match is approached with belief that you can win, and that day was no different.”

Chris also shared his journey to Brighton:

“I came from Bristol City to Brighton as a trialist. Fortunately, the team needed someone in my position at the time, and the manager believed in me as a first-team player. I made my debut there, and I loved my time at Brighton. Unfortunately, I didn’t play as many games as I would’ve liked because injuries, including three or four knee operations, sidelined me during significant parts of my career.”

Working with Lou Macari at Swindon

At Swindon Town, Chris had the opportunity to work under the legendary Lou Macari. He shared his thoughts on that experience:

“Lou was a fantastic manager. Initially, he was difficult to work with because he was very strict, but he had an incredible understanding of the game. He was brilliant at selecting the right team for specific matches, and his character and care for players were outstanding. Playing for Lou was an absolute honor.”

Transition to Coaching

After retiring, Chris transitioned into coaching, with one of his key roles being the coach of England’s U20 national team. Speaking about this experience, he said:

“I’ve been fortunate to work with most of the national team players at some stage of their youth careers. For example, I coached Steven Gerrard at the U18 level, and his career speaks for itself. Harry Kane is another I worked with at Tottenham when he was younger, and we all know how his career has evolved. I’ve been lucky to train many talented players who became world-class, but those two stand out.”

Time at Tottenham Hotspur

Chris reflected on his time at Tottenham, where he worked closely with Tim Sherwood and Les Ferdinand during the 2013/2014 season:

“It was an absolutely fantastic experience. We worked together for three years before taking over the first team, and it was a rewarding period. I learned a lot about players, competing in different competitions, and the pressures of coaching in the Premier League.”

Working with top players such as Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen, and Harry Kane was a humbling experience for Chris:

“When you work with players of that calibre, you learn a lot as a coach. Despite their experience and stature, they’re eager to learn and listen. Their dedication to improving every day is what sets them apart.”

On coaching a young Harry Kane, Chris shared:

“As a person, Harry’s strongest point is his mindset. He’s determined, hardworking, and always willing to listen. In every training session and match, he gives more than 100%. His career is a testament to his commitment to learning and improving.”

Chris also spoke about Kyle Walker:

“Kyle came to us from Sheffield United and adapted quickly. He was always willing to put in the extra work to get better. I worked with him in the development squad and later in the first team. Monitoring his loans at QPR and Aston Villa was rewarding, and it’s been incredible to see him win everything he has through hard work and determination.”

Managing QPR

Chris also managed Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, stepping in mid-season to replace Harry Redknapp. Reflecting on this challenging role, he said:

“First-team football is always difficult, especially in the Premier League. Despite the challenges, I enjoyed it immensely. It was a great life experience, and I learned a lot from it.”

During that time, he coached legendary players like Rio Ferdinand:

“Rio was a consummate professional and a great player. It was a privilege to coach him and witness his dedication to the game up close.”

On the QPR squad’s struggles in the Premier League, he explained:

“Blending a team isn’t as easy as it looks. One or two bad runs can lead to a downward spiral, especially in a league as competitive as the Premier League. Sometimes, even teams with quality players face challenges.”

Recognition and Reflections

In 2019, Chris was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to football and promoting diversity in sport. He described the honor:

“It was a proud moment for my family and everyone who supported me during my career. It felt like recognition for all those who worked with me and stood by me over the years.”

Views on Current Football

Chris shared his thoughts on the current Premier League season:

“The league is very open. Aston Villa, in my opinion, could be the surprise team of the season. I believe they’ll do well in the Champions League and could even reach the semi-finals or final. As for the Premier League title, it’s hard to look past Manchester City, but anything can happen in such a competitive league.”

He also commented on the England national team and the FA’s decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as coach:

“Gareth Southgate did an incredible job, and credit must go to him for his achievements. Tuchel has a strong record, having succeeded wherever he’s been. I’m confident he’ll do well with the national team.”

Future Plans

When asked about his future, Chris said:

“You never say never. I’ve been fortunate to have done nearly every role in football. Whatever comes next, I hope it’s exciting and fulfilling.”

