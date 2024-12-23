Maddison on Spurs' loss to Liverpool: The good and the bad, you’ve got to stick together

Tottenham will stick together amid a bruising home defeat in the Premier League.

The North London club were battered 6-3 by Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

After the game, attacking midfielder James Maddison admitted there are many at the club who are feeling raw after the battering.

“To concede six goals at home obviously hurts,” Maddison told SpursPlay.

“To manage to score another three against arguably the best team in the world at the minute, there is positives there but hard to look at, at the minute.

“I am proud of the lads who kept going. It can be very easy to sit back and not let any more chances or keep a scoreline to a minimum, especially when they get the fifth.

“To be fair to the lads, they kept going, we scored another couple and we’ll keep going and dig in. We had a great night, a brilliant night here on Thursday and a really difficult one (against Liverpool). The good and the bad, you’ve got to stick together.”