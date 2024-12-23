Tottenham boss Postecoglou fed-up with style questions: I won't change

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he's growing tired about questions over his playing style after defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Reds won 6-3 in London on Sunday to leave Spurs in the bottom half of the table.

Asked about sticking to his system, Postecoglou said: "(Puts his hand to his head for a moment) I think I have been really patient the last 18 months sitting up here answering the same questions over and over again. If people want me to change my approach, it’s not going to change.

"We are doing it for a reason, we are doing it because we think it will help us to be successful. If people don’t understand the circumstances we are in at the moment, the challenges we have from a squad perspective which are as obvious as you want to make them.

"I get the idea that people think that I should just flip a switch and change and somehow that will miraculously make us a better team. It is what it is. I’m just going to continue, stay focused on trying to build this team to be the team we want. In the interim we are going to have to accept there are going to be challenges along the way."

Asked how far away they're from leaders Liverpool, he said: "Don’t know because we are still growing as a team and we are 18 months into building a new team with a new way of playing. It’s fair to say we have had some challenges along the way considering the availability (of players).

"Particularly at the moment so it is very hard to see where we are at. What I will say is the players are not wavering in their commitment to what we are trying to do. Even today, a difficult day, I’m really proud of the fact they still tried to play a certain way knowing that is our way forward."