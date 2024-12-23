Redknapp on Postecoglou's tactics at Spurs: Nobody has ever won anything playing like that

Former Tottenham and Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has criticized manager Ange Postecoglou for his failing tactics this season.

Spurs lost their eighth game in 17 played so far in the Premier League after a 6-3 thrashing to Liverpool who continue their reign at the top of the league. The North London side now sit 11th in the league which has led Sky Sports pundit Redknapp to launch an attack on Postecoglou.

"Not that I expect Tottenham to win the Premier League but nobody has ever won anything playing like that.

"It was almost Kevin Keegan-like. The other team I could associate with that was almost Brendan Rodgers with Liverpool, where it was just end-to-end, 6-3, 5-4, and at the end of it they just come a little bit short.

"You've got to respect the opposition, you've got to respect the defensive side of the game."

Redknapp accepts the team has some crucial players out with injuries, but stated that Tottenham should play more defensively to stop the side from leaking goals like they have done in recent weeks to Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

"I get the idea. It's not about a style of play. If everyone's fully fit and he wants to do things slightly different - every manager who comes in has got a little different way of doing things.

"You've got to have something that's a little bit different, that makes you special, that makes you start off in Australia and get yourself to the Premier League. It's a brilliant journey he's been on, and he's got a way about that.

"But when you've got your best team, not when you're down to the bare bones."