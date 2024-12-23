Ex-England keeper James urges Spurs fans to stand by Postecoglou

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former England goalkeeper David James says Tottenham fans need to stand by manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sit in the bottom half of the table after Sunday night's 6-3 home hammering by Liverpool.

But James told BBC Sport: "If it hadn't have been Liverpool, they  could have drawn or even won the game.

"When you're talking about the Premier League, this Ange side was never going to challenge for the Premier League this season. His problem is trying to win a trophy.

"Now if I'm a Tottenham fan, I'm looking at it going, 'you know what? We've got two semi-finals and a final. We could win three games here and end up with the trophy that Ange says we're going to get'.

"That is a stepping stone that Spurs need to make. Not that 'oh we're going to be consistent straight away and challenge for the title'."

