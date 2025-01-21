Macari questions Amorim's comments on his side being the worst Man Utd team ever

Tribal Football
Manchester United legend Lou Macari is upset with the club’s head coach this week.

Macari Is still scratching his head over why Ruben Amorim would call his side the worst Man United team in the club’s history.

Macari spent 11.5 years at Old Trafford, arriving in January 1973, and played in some poor teams.

Per The Sun, Macari said: “I don’t know why he said it. It doesn’t do any good to say something like that. Not at all.”

He said: “I didn’t know what he had said until I got home then saw the quotes and they were everywhere.

“Was he reading it off something? It looked like he was.

“He kept looking down to his right as though he might have written it first.

“The problem is you don’t know what the right idea is, do you? Everyone’s got an opinion.”

