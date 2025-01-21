Amorim smashes tv in furious dressing room rant after Man Utd's defeat to Brighton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's frustrations have been revealed as he smashed a TV set in the dressing room after his side lost to Brighton.

As reported by the Daily Mail and The Athletic, Amorim reportedly damaged Manchester United's tactics screen during a lively dressing room rant at his squad.

The Portuguese head coach is said to have accidentally caught the TV and it will need to be fixed ahead of their Europa League match against Rangers this Thursday night. Amorim was clearly furious at his side who now sit 13th in the Premier League with just one win in five games.

That victory came against bottom-of-the-league Southampton as Amad Diallo scored a hat-trick in the final moments of the game.

Amorim will be looking to secure a victory against Scottish side Rangers on Thursday.