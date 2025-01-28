Mac Allister's father reveals that Klopp played a major role in bringing him to the club

Tribal Football
Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's father revealed that Jurgen Klopp played a crucial role in his son's decision to join Liverpool. 

The Argentine midfielder signed for the Reds in a £35M deal from Brighton in 2023. 

His move was facilitated by a release clause in his contract with the Seagulls, with then-Reds boss Klopp convincing him to join.

“When he was about to play in Qatar, we sat down with Brighton and negotiated a good release clause,” Mac Allister Snr recalled to RG. 

“So that he could deliver a good performance in the World Cup and go to a bigger team, which he did.

“We chose Liverpool because Klopp wanted him a lot, and they were going through a rebuild. Klopp fell in love with him and gave him a lot of opportunities, which he did not waste.

“He delivered a fantastic World Cup and a very good Copa America and has shown unique attributes. People mostly talk about Alexis’ offensive abilities, but he also has the seventh-most recoveries in the Premier League.

“There are many footballers who attack well, many who defend well, but there aren’t many like Alexis who attack and defend well.”

