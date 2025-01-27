Brighton set to beat Palace and Liverpool in race to sign Slavia Prague left-back

Brighton are close to signing Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, who has been a target for Liverpool and Crystal Palace this month.

This comes from The Sun which report that talks are being held over a £20m deal for the Senegalese star.

Palace are reluctant to bid so high for the versatile player who can play in central defence or on the left of midfield which gives manager Fabian Hurzeler a great opportunity to sign another talented star this winter.

The 20-year-old has spent two years in European football, having arrived at Norwegian side Tromso from home-country club Academie Mawade Wade. However, his impressive performances for Slavia Prague in the past two seasons has sparked interest from the Premier League sides.

If the deal did reach £20m it would make the young star the most expensive player in Czech football history, setting a new record for Slavia Prague. His potential is undeniable and Hurzeler clearly sees that, as he attempts to bring him to the club this winter.