Mac Allister reveals his thoughts on nightmare contract situation at Liverpool

The Liverpool squad have joked with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold about their futures.

The trio are in line to leave the club if they do not get contract renewal offers that satisfy their demands.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold are said to be the closest to leaving, while Van Dijk is more likely to stay.

Speaking to Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast, teammate Alexis Mac Allister stated: "Of course there are a lot of jokes, let's say but at the end it is a personal thing and we are going to respect the club and them in whatever decision they make.

"Of course, we want them to stay with us but as I say, it is a personal decision and I would never get (involved) there.

"It is early but we have a nice (points) difference now. So it is possible (to win the league), of course, we are there, we are candidates, let's say but it is too early. There are many, many games to come. We have the Champions League as well, we need to keep getting into Arne's ideas but we are in a good way.

"(Van Dijk) speaks a lot, he speaks a lot, but that is good because you need players like that. He leads by example, he leads a lot with Mo, Robbo (Andy Robertson), Alisson (Becker), we have experienced players who help us a lot to be better players and they are so important.

"For example, the game against Southampton, we were struggling a lot and that is the moment when you need players to step up and that was the meeting at half-time where the manager said: 'Now I want to see the players to step up'.

"And that is what happened with Virgil - and Salah played an amazing second half and that is why you need them. They are good people who can help you if you need it and on the pitch they do the work.

"First thing (about Salah) is consistency is key and he has shown it, when you have him you know that he is going to get the goals and the assists that you need, so that is why he is so important and then off the pitch he asks a lot from himself and his team-mates.

"Since I arrived at Liverpool, I have changed my routine a little bit and I didn't used to go to the gym as much as now and that is because of him. He tells you that you need to be professional and need to go to the gym and do this type of thing, so it's a pleasure to work with him and he really helps the players around.

"Everyone can see the quality of Trent (Alexander-Arnold), he is amazing on the ball and I know there is a lot of talk about his defensive side, but I think he is amazing as well as a defender."

