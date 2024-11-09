Mac Allister: Looks like Liverpool are title candidates

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister declared themselves title contenders after victory over Brighton Saturday night.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck for the Reds' 2-0 win.

Mac Allister later said,"Very big win against a very good team. The goals came in counter-attacks but overall the team played a very good game. We are happy with it. We know we're top of the league but there are a lot of teams so we take it step by step. 

"I did know (Brighton had beaten Manchester City), we were watching the game. I am happy for Brighton. I have special feelings for them, I am very grateful. They beat one of the best teams in the world right now but we are not thinking about other teams."

On the title race, he added: "If we are top of the league by five points then it means something. But we have to go step by step. If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are."

