Mac Allister: Looks like Liverpool are title candidates

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister declared themselves title contenders after victory over Brighton Saturday night.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck for the Reds' 2-0 win.

Mac Allister later said,"Very big win against a very good team. The goals came in counter-attacks but overall the team played a very good game. We are happy with it. We know we're top of the league but there are a lot of teams so we take it step by step.

"I did know (Brighton had beaten Manchester City), we were watching the game. I am happy for Brighton. I have special feelings for them, I am very grateful. They beat one of the best teams in the world right now but we are not thinking about other teams."

On the title race, he added: "If we are top of the league by five points then it means something. But we have to go step by step. If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like we are."