Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks

Gomez happy with role in Liverpool win against Brighton

Paul Vegas
Gomez happy with role in Liverpool win against Brighton
Gomez happy with role in Liverpool win against BrightonAction Plus
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez was delighted with his role in victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Gomez stepped up after an injury to Ibrahima Konate to help the Reds to the win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told liverpoolfc.com: “I think firstly it’s a worry, it’s ‘Is Ibou OK? What is it?’ But there’s not really time and obviously he went with the medical staff and then you don’t really see him and you’re just told you’re coming on.

“I think you have to be ready: I think every time you are on the bench you are not just a spectator, you know you are here to participate and do your job so obviously it takes a moment to get yourself together, but it’s great to be part of the team and get a win.

“It’s always special. Obviously this is home for me and the club means everything to me, so the most important thing is – cliché – that we got the win, but the boys, we keep the momentum now going into a big game in the Champions League.

“We just want to keep fighting, stay up there, keep capitalising on other teams dropping points and that’s where we belong, to be up there competing. So, that’s the main thing.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGomez JoeLiverpoolBrighton
Related Articles
Ex-Liverpool chief: Brentford, Brighton signed our transfer targets; I regret missing Mitoma
Slot praises Gomez as Liverpool defeat Brighton
Slot insists too soon for Liverpool to consider Prem title push