Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister: Argentina calls always difficult

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister admits there is not a simple solution to his international break issue.

Mac Allister has to head out to South America after their weekend Premier League game against Aston Villa.

He will be taking on Paraguay and Peru for his native Argentina, before heading back to England.

"To be honest it's not at all easy, but you also have to say that we get great support from the club," said Mac Allister this week to reporters.

"Of course, we can't avoid the different time zones or the long travel times, but we can say that the club has been impeccable with us and whenever we've played, they've arranged private planes so that we get back in the best way possible to England.

"So these are the finer details that help us greatly but obviously the difficulty is there.

"We can't deny it and it's something that we need to continue learning from, to continue to be better as professionals by recovering in the best way because the games come around quickly, the trips are long and ultimately you have to perform."