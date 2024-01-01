Mac Allister concerns eased for Liverpool

Premier League giants Liverpool have been given a boost ahead of the return to action next weekend.

The Reds had concerns about the fitness of midfielder Alexis Mac Allister during the international break.

However, he is back in training after picking up a knock in a 3-0 win over Argentina over Chile.

"The team is fine, recovering from the game the other day, with some typical ailments," boss Lionel Scaloni told the press.

"Nico (Gonzalez) trained separately and Alexis (Mac Allister) with the rest of the group. We will see how they have evolved over the last two days to decide how we are going to play."