Liverpool midfielder defends Fernandez after major controversy

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has rushed to the defense of teammate Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine national team has been embroiled in a racism row that followed their country's Copa America victory.

Fernandez posted a video of himself with some of his Argentina teammates singing a racist song about the origins of players on the French national team.

“You have to be careful with what you say or do, especially in Europe where they are much more sensitive than here,” Mac Allister said to Argentina news outlet Urbana Play FM.

“The reality is that we are not a racist country, we are not used to talking about racism so much. Yes, it’s a very important topic, obviously.

“Enzo has already apologized and explained what happened. I don’t think there’s much more to say. We know Enzo, we know he would never do it with bad intentions, he’s not that guy, he’s not racist. It’s just a chant that got stuck and is more of a mocking tone than anything else.

“But, as I said, you have to be very careful. I think the most important thing is that Enzo came out, gave the corresponding apologies, and that, in the end, should be valued.”