Lyon stunned by Forest price for Diakhate

Nottingham Forest risk pricing Moussa Niakhate out of a move away.

The defender has a year left on his Forest deal and is up for sale.

Lyon are keen and have made contact with City Ground chiefs about a deal for Niakhate.

But Foot Mercato says OL have been stunned by Forest's €15m asking price.

OL are insisting such a demand is unrealistic given Diakhate's contract has only 12 months to run.