Lyon locked in Forest talks for Niakhate

Lyon are moving for Nottingham Forest defender Moussa Niakhate.

Foot Mercato says OL are making progress in negotiations with Nottingham Forest. The talks for the defender are ongoing.

Advertisement Advertisement

Niakhaté left Ligue 1 in 2018 and joined Mainz 05. In 2022, he moved to Forest.

The central defender, who was born in the cycling mecca of Roubaix in northern France, is under contract until next summer.

Niakhate made 23 appearances for Forest last season.