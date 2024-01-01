Atalanta told they must go higher after first offer for Everton defender Godfrey

Italian outfit Atalanta have offered Premier League side Everton £8.4 million for Ben Godfrey.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract in a year, which means he can leave for free when the 2024/2025 season ends.However, The Mirror states that the Toffees are still seeking a hire fee from a buyer this summer.

They have put a £15 million asking price on the center half, who is a backup player.

Everton manager Sean Dyche only used Godfrey from the start on 14 occasions last term.

The reason for the high asking price is the fact that Everton paid £25 million for him in 2020.