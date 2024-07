Roma eyeing Newcastle winger Minteh

AS Roma are eyeing Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

Minteh has just come off a superb loan last season with Feyenoord.

Newcastle are weighing up their next move for Minteh, which could involve an outright sale.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are interested.

And now Sky Italia says Roma are discussing a move for Minteh in the coming weeks.