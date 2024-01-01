Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi

Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi
Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi
Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to NdidiProfimedia
Leicester City face a battle to keep hold of Wilfred Ndidi.

Foot Mercato says  Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon have both made the 27-year-old contract offers. AS Monaco are also showing interest. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

In addition to the Ligue 1 clubs, the Nigerian has also received an offer from Everton.

Ndidi's contract with Leicester expires at the end of the month, meaning the defensive midfielder is available on a free transfer. 

The Foxes  are working on an extension with the 57-times capped international. But for now, Ndidi is keeping all options open.

Mentions
Ligue 1Ndidi WilfredMarseilleLyonEvertonLeicesterMonacoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ligue 1 pair want departing Man Utd attacker Martial
Monaco midfielder Golovin talks up Arsenal ambitions
Tottenham turn to Monaco fullback Vanderson