Lyon coach Sage praises Arsenal after preseason defeat

Lyon coach Pierre Sage was impressed by Arsenal in today's preseason defeat.

The Gunners won 2-0, with Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba scoring on the day.

Sage said: "We were outclassed in the first half but managed to improve in the second. We struggled to play out and beat their press, particularly on the left hand side. Second half we managed to better.

"Last year was a big challenge (for Arsenal), because the two teams had a good run, but City made the difference at the end. It’s similar to City and Liverpool before.

"It’s a league where the teams are very close to each other. You have to be very consistent and you have to win the biggest games against your opponents."