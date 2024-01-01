France striker Lacazette: The brawl? We had Enzo on our mind!

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette admits France's players had Enzo Fernandez on their mind as they defeated Argentina in the Olympic Games quarterfinals.

The victory ended in a brawl between the two sets of players, with emotions still running high after Chelsea midfielder Enzo's controversial social media post of Argentina's players celebrating the Copa America triumph by singing a song mocking the family backgrounds of France's players.

Former Arsenal striker Lacazette later said: "It was so stressful. The scuffles? It creates a great rivalry between two great footballing nations.

"But with what they have said in the last few weeks, our victory is there, on and off the pitch. We had in mind what was said (by Enzo Fernandez), we had to stay focused on the Olympics, but this may have created it a little more motivation for us and for France.

"I think it's a shame to say things like that in 2024, but we have faith in FIFA. In any case, we have a great team of young players."