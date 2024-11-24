Lyon coach Sage hoping to keep hold of Liverpool target Cherki

Olympique Lyon coach Pierre Sage is confident of keeping hold Rayan Cherki in January.

The midfielder has been linked with Liverpool for the winter market.

But after their 1-1 draw with Reims, Sage was asked about Cherki and Malick Fofana.

"Will they stay this winter? I think so. Am I sure? I'm sure I think so. (laughs)," said Sage.

It's been suggested the pair will be sold due to Lyon's financial situation.