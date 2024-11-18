Liverpool face disappointment as Lyon find new way to ease financial concerns

Olympique Lyon believe they can avoid selling their best players and still balance the books this season.

OL have been warned they will be relegated if they do not get their finances in order.

It's been claimed that a raft of major sales will be need to owner John Textor to satisfy authorities. Rayan Cherki is already being linked with a big money sale to Liverpool.

But Foot Mercato says OL management are confident they can avoid losing their best players and still avoid demotion.

First, there are three players at the end of their contracts who will not be offered an extension. They are Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Lopes and Nicolas Tagliafico, who cost the club €1.28 million each month in total.

Then, there are two other players with substantial salaries who will not be retained, namely Nemanja Matic, who earns €500,000 gross per month with a deal until 2026, and Corentin Tolisso, who is on €400,000 per month with a contract that runs until 2027.

It's suggested clearing all five senior players off the books will be enough for OL to avoid the drop.

Textor said on Saturday: "OL is not a club in danger. We are going to record cash with the sale of Crystal Palace. We can also pay debts elsewhere, in other Eagle Football Group subsidiaries. We have sales of assets and players, we think that our plan will work. As a global organisation, we have many tools to overcome the situation."